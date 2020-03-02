Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

