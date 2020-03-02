Request (REQ) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Request has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $98,210.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Huobi Global, GOPAX, WazirX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Binance, DDEX, Coineal, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Bitbns and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

