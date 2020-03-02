Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amarin Co. plc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AMRN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

