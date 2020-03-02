Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.27.

TSE:CWB opened at C$29.90 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.59 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

