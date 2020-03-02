Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cars.com Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cars.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARS. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

CARS opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $549.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

