Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exterran Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Exterran in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exterran by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

