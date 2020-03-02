Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MannKind Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year.

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 983,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MannKind by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,156 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

