Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Middleby Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $111.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. Middleby has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.