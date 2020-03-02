Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 315,504 shares during the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

