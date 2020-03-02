Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

Shares of SRPT opened at $114.47 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.