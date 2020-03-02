Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SpartanNash Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SpartanNash in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SPTN opened at $12.43 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

