Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upwork Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Upwork in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.67 on Monday. Upwork has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $979.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Upwork by 349.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 in the last three months. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

