Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

ATRO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Astronics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $44.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Astronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

