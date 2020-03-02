Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.