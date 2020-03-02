Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.35.

TSE NA opened at C$69.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.05. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$60.09 and a twelve month high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

