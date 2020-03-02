Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orchard Therapeutics PLC -‘s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORTX. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,426 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

