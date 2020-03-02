Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

