Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNW. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PNW opened at $89.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 273,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after buying an additional 261,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 187,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

