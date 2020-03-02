Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of TU opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.