Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

