Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (AAV, AD, AIMT, ALA, AMD, AMRC, AOX, APVO, AQN, AX.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corp from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from to . Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.90 ($19.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $183.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to . The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from to .

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$40.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to . BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was given a $58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$75.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$83.00.

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.35 to C$1.15.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$54.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $43.50 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $3.75 to $2.50. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from to .

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $36.00 to $35.00. Bank of America Corp currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from to .

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by AltaCorp Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from to .

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

