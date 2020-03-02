Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (ABBN, BAS, BK, BNP, C, COF, CS, CVX, CWC, DFS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 19 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €30.07 ($34.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $161.00 to $150.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €260.00 ($302.33) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €227.00 ($263.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.80 ($5.58) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $50.00 to $52.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €102.00 ($118.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $64.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €170.00 ($197.67) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €166.00 ($193.02) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €204.00 ($237.21) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.