Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (AIMT, AOX, APLS, ATVI, BATS, BYND, CPK, CWH, DISCA, DPW)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by Stephens from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $118.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €28.36 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $71.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 105 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $1.25 to $0.40. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $19.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $3.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $248.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $138.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

