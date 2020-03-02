Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $33.87 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $14,574,219.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,207,308.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570,947 shares of company stock valued at $584,799,946 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,446,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 623,445 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

