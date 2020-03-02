Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

