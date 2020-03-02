Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exelixis from to in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

