Research Analysts Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

