Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.35.

NA stock opened at C$69.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.05. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$60.09 and a one year high of C$75.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

