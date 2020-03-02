Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.35.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$69.77 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$60.09 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.05.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

