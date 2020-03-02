Research Analysts Set Expectations for Univar Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Univar has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,539,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Univar by 14,792.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 882,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Univar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,421,000 after purchasing an additional 795,046 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,408,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,387,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

