Research Analysts Set Expectations for Weibo Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Weibo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.11. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $15,663,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $3,108,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

