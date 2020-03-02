Research Analysts Set Expectations for Whitecap Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Whitecap Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WCP. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.00%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

