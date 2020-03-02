Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AAPL, AEM, CSH.UN, EFX, FRA, FTSV, HSE, MAC, MEURV, RBA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cascend Securities. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $375.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has price target on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $95.50 target price on the stock.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have price target on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

