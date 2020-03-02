Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AEM, BIIB, EDU, GE, GLYC, GPOR, HSBA, JELD, JNCE, MRSN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 2nd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Imperial Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 560 ($7.37).

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.