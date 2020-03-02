Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

2/10/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AMRX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 619,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,788. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 488,331 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

