Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Leoni (LEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leoni (ETR: LEO) recently:

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €9.70 ($11.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leoni was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Leoni was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Leoni was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €9.00 ($10.47) on Monday. Leoni Ag has a 12-month low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 12-month high of €24.99 ($29.06). The company has a market cap of $294.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.