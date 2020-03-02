Resideo Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of REZI opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

