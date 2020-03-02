resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TORC. Svb Leerink cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get resTORbio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $424,066.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,932,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,883,976 shares of company stock worth $8,300,259. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. resTORbio has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.96.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.