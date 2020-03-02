Revain (R) Market Cap Hits $15.32 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, C-CEX, Mercatox and Kuna. Revain has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $2.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitFlip, OKEx, Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kuna, BitForex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.