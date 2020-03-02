Reviewing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB)

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bank and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.76 $2.85 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.32 million 2.53 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of 1st Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 14.47% 7.33% 0.76%

Summary

Old Point Financial beats 1st Capital Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

