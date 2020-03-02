Reviewing Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Its Peers

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rattler Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.96% 11.56% 4.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rattler Midstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Rattler Midstream Competitors 537 2050 2494 97 2.42

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $22.15, indicating a potential upside of 83.39%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Rattler Midstream pays out 212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.4% and pay out 126.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 18.88 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.64 billion $657.56 million 30.98

Rattler Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rattler Midstream competitors beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

