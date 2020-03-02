Reviewing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Swisscom (NYSE:SCMWY)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swisscom pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.61% 33.39% 6.96% Swisscom 14.59% 20.19% 6.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.80 $19.27 billion $4.81 11.92 Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.40 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.43

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verizon Communications and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 10 7 0 2.41 Swisscom 0 2 0 0 2.00

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $63.51, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Swisscom.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Swisscom on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

