Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $876,563.00 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $876,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Howard Schwimmer sold 22,985 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,103,280.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. 978,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 229,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

