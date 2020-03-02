Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Sells $2,931,081.49 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.99. 978,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

