Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of ETR:RHM traded up €1.88 ($2.19) on Monday, reaching €84.20 ($97.91). 345,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €98.59 and its 200-day moving average is €104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

