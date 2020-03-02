Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.80 ($127.67).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.40 ($94.65) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

