Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,026 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of American Finance Trust worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 8,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

