Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,157 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Marcus worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

