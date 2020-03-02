Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

BYND stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.10. 4,600,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,834. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.