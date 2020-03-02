Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Lantheus worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.48. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $158,961.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $1,039,423 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.